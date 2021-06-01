Background Remove / Change & Retouching in Photoshop

A = After, B = Before.

Tiger has hair and Fur, so some techniques has applied to select the subject with Lasso Tool and Quick Selection Tool (QST) , Dodge Tool and Burn Tool to remove Background and increase highlights, Masking and Refine Edge work are also done to refine edges of the subject, retouching and sharpening the subject are done with Curves and enhancing the image quality.

New Layers of Hairs and Furs are created ( Hairs and Furs are drawn around the face, ears and 2 sides of the subject body ) with a Pen Brush of a Graphic Tablet which has Pen Pressure sensitivity, this job gives a real and amazing look of the Tiger.