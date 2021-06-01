Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
TakeAway modern hello hellodribbble adobe branding design ui flat design flatdesign food and drink food hello dribble adobe xd website hello world
Hello Dribbble community ,

Today, I present to you a new version of "Just Eat" homepage for Luxembourg !
I've worked on multiple versions and this one is the "Modern Dark Tone".

The goal of this homepage is to inform decision maker in company about a new service delivery dedicated to small / medium / large company, which includes like Uber / Deliveroo, some additional services with the delivery like grouped order management, invoices, etc.

Any feedback is usefull :)

