TakeAway modern

Hello Dribbble community ,

Today, I present to you a new version of "Just Eat" homepage for Luxembourg !

I've worked on multiple versions and this one is the "Modern Dark Tone".

The goal of this homepage is to inform decision maker in company about a new service delivery dedicated to small / medium / large company, which includes like Uber / Deliveroo, some additional services with the delivery like grouped order management, invoices, etc.

Press "L" if you like it !

Any feedback is usefull :)