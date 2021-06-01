TakeAway modern

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbble community ,
Today, I present to you a new version of "Just Eat" homepage for Luxembourg !
I've worked on multiple versions and this one is the "Modern Dark Tone".
The goal of this homepage is to inform decision maker in company about a new service delivery dedicated to small / medium / large company, which includes like Uber / Deliveroo, some additional services with the delivery like grouped order management, invoices, etc.
Press "L" if you like it !
Any feedback is usefull :)