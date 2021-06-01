Sivakumar S

In The Name Of God | Title Design | Web Series

Title Design for the most shocking crime thriller web series this season! "In The Name of God" written & directed by Vidyasaagar Muthukumar, Starring Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Nandini Rai, Posani Krishna Murali & others.
Produced by a popular film director Suresh Krissna Sir & Showrunner is Ranga.

Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/66ue00zBcCY
Coming Soon on @ahavideoin
