Breakout | 2D game design for tablet

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi friends!
I'm introducing today a Breakout lookalike I adapted.
Breakout is a classic game which exists since 1975 and which has got several remakes and new themes. The one I've designed is a Retro 80's theme, I created it as a tribute because I've always been inspired by all those classical action movies and epic music from that time! 💪
-
I have worked on various serious games which can help people with loss of autonomy to get a proper balance training (the game on the iOS tablet app is connected to a rehabilitation treadmill we developed).
Hope you guys enjoy, it would be a pleasure to read your feedback to improve my next shots! 🙂