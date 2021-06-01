Félix Botella

Breakout | 2D game design for tablet

Félix Botella
Félix Botella
  • Save
Breakout | 2D game design for tablet retro design breakout ui design 80s style retrowave retro serious game ios graphic design graphic game art adobe illustrator illustration 2d vector app design ui illustrator design
Download color palette

Hi friends!
I'm introducing today a Breakout lookalike I adapted.
Breakout is a classic game which exists since 1975 and which has got several remakes and new themes. The one I've designed is a Retro 80's theme, I created it as a tribute because I've always been inspired by all those classical action movies and epic music from that time! 💪
-
I have worked on various serious games which can help people with loss of autonomy to get a proper balance training (the game on the iOS tablet app is connected to a rehabilitation treadmill we developed).
Hope you guys enjoy, it would be a pleasure to read your feedback to improve my next shots! 🙂

Félix Botella
Félix Botella
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Félix Botella

View profile
    • Like