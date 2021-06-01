Breakout | 2D game design for tablet

Hi friends!

I'm introducing today a Breakout lookalike I adapted.

Breakout is a classic game which exists since 1975 and which has got several remakes and new themes. The one I've designed is a Retro 80's theme, I created it as a tribute because I've always been inspired by all those classical action movies and epic music from that time! 💪

-

I have worked on various serious games which can help people with loss of autonomy to get a proper balance training (the game on the iOS tablet app is connected to a rehabilitation treadmill we developed).

Hope you guys enjoy, it would be a pleasure to read your feedback to improve my next shots! 🙂