Forbidden West Homepage

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello guys!👋
I want to share the results of my exploration of the new game, inspired by the Forbidden West.
What do you think about my design?
Press "L" if you love it.
Full Website