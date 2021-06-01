Rebecca

Landingpage Nissan ARIYA

Rebecca
Rebecca
  • Save
Landingpage Nissan ARIYA brand design automotive landingpage ui design car launch
Landingpage Nissan ARIYA brand design automotive landingpage ui design car launch
Download color palette
  1. 27_VLP-VC-Overview.jpg
  2. 1440.png

In July 2020 Nissan revealed the brand’s first all-electric crossover SUV, the ARIYA. The car launch coincided with the reveal of Nissan’s first new logo in 20 years. It is sought to connect the brand’s heritage with the digital world and opens the gates to a new era of Nissan. The challenge was bringing exceptional technology and new brand together into a seamless narrative.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Rebecca
Rebecca
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Rebecca

View profile
    • Like