Yandex Book - Mobile community for book lovers

Yandex Book - Mobile community for book lovers interface ux ui read book clean uidesign design mobile app app mobile
Hi, dribbblers! 🤟

You can peep through the keyhole of my new project!

I`d like to share a concept of the book community app. I make concept an app for book lovers who are eager to learn new things. 💡
Btw! Are you remember how it used to be to take a book to the library and settle in the reading room for several hours? 📚

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
