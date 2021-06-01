Yandex Book - Mobile community for book lovers

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, dribbblers! 🤟
You can peep through the keyhole of my new project!
I`d like to share a concept of the book community app. I make concept an app for book lovers who are eager to learn new things. 💡
Btw! Are you remember how it used to be to take a book to the library and settle in the reading room for several hours? 📚