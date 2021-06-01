Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
SH Bappy

Credit Card Checkout UI

SH Bappy
SH Bappy
  • Save
Credit Card Checkout UI credit card payment credit card checkout checkout form checkout web checkout ui checkout responsive design mobile ui web ui shbappy21 shbappy bappy360 payment page payment form dailyui adobe xd figma
Download color palette

Hello,

Here is the payment detail page of my last Task,
users can select and manage their cards and get all order details through this page.

Let's connect,
shbappy21@gmail.com
————————————————————
https://www.behance.net/shbappy

SH Bappy
SH Bappy

More by SH Bappy

View profile
    • Like