Hi dribbble mates! 😉
MEET — ATOM V.2 Tools for Sketch & Figma
Use simple and handy cards system. It can be easily scaled to any app or tool you need.
A huge symbols library for creating your own components. There are all necessary components for even complex cases.
✓ 300+ Components: Headers, Footers, Side bars, UIColors, Typography, Buttons, Inputs, Dropdowns, Navigation, UI Elements.
✓ 30+ Tamplates have high level for your project
✓ 100+ Icons for design project
✓ Three options 12-column grid for SideBar
✓ Easily customizable font and colors for all pages
💎Versions of Sketch and Figma
ATOM V.2 Tools for Sketch & Figma
