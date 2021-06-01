18Design

ATOM V.2 Tools for Sketch & Figma

18Design
18Design
  • Save
ATOM V.2 Tools for Sketch & Figma crm dashboard crm clean design minimalist minimal analytic analysis charts dashboard ui dashboard vector character interface illustration uidesign clean ui clean ui minimalism 18design
Download color palette

Hi dribbble mates! 😉

MEET — ATOM V.2 Tools for Sketch & Figma

Use simple and handy cards system. It can be easily scaled to any app or tool you need.

A huge symbols library for creating your own components. There are all necessary components for even complex cases.

✓ 300+ Components: Headers, Footers, Side bars, UIColors, Typography, Buttons, Inputs, Dropdowns, Navigation, UI Elements.
✓ 30+ Tamplates have high level for your project
✓ 100+ Icons for design project
✓ Three options 12-column grid for SideBar
✓ Easily customizable font and colors for all pages

💎Versions of Sketch and Figma

ATOM V.2 Tools for Sketch & Figma

18 Design | Instagram

18Design
18Design

More by 18Design

View profile
    • Like