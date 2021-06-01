Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Obe Eniola

Simple logo design and brand identity

Obe Eniola
Obe Eniola
  • Save
Simple logo design and brand identity graphicdesign logo design branding
Download color palette

The design process is a simple combination of an statistics icon and the letter W.I tried to fit geometric proportion and optical proportion together only to find out it will be better with an optical view not geometry.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Obe Eniola
Obe Eniola

More by Obe Eniola

View profile
    • Like