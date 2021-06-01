Simple logo design and brand identity

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The design process is a simple combination of an statistics icon and the letter W.I tried to fit geometric proportion and optical proportion together only to find out it will be better with an optical view not geometry.