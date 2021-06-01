Stickers for developers

Evrone is engaged, not only in the development of applications and digital services, but also in the promotion of web & mobile development in the community. Our specialists are often invited to speak at major technology conferences. We not only speak and perform at them, we also present our services at advertising stands, and, in order to leave a lasting, positive impression of our company, we hold contests and quizzes with different prizes and gifts.

One such prize is Evrone Stickers, a set of colorful stickers with jokes and sayings about the development industry and the digital sphere, which we designed as a coding community promotion. Due to its offline popularity, we decided to digitize the pack and prepare it for Telegram so that people could use it outside of events.

Download the sticker pack here: https://stickers.evrone.com

Read a case study how we created it: https://evrone.com/stickers