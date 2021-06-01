Velociraptor - Pirogov Children's Ward

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Happy Children's Day!
Another one from the newly renovated children's ward at Pirogov Hospital, Sofia.
This has to be my favourite project of late, the fusion between illustration, typography and functional space design engaged the whole team!
Follow us:
Behance | Vimeo | Instagram | Dribbble