Velociraptor - Pirogov Children's Ward

Velociraptor - Pirogov Children's Ward interior illustration childrens illustration velociraptor fourplus science illustration digital illustration science procreate popular science biology animals illustration dinosaur dino
  1. dribbble_exports_pirogov_0000s_0005_8a-preview.jpg
  2. dribbble_exports_pirogov_0000s_0004_8a-preview-detail.jpg
  3. Artboard 1.png

Happy Children's Day!

Another one from the newly renovated children's ward at Pirogov Hospital, Sofia.
This has to be my favourite project of late, the fusion between illustration, typography and functional space design engaged the whole team!

