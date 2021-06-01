Logo animation service

Gentle Gemini Logo animation

Gentle Gemini Logo animation logo intro smooth stroke logo animation motion logo logo motion motion graphics animated gif intro 2d animation logo reveal logoanimation animated logo logo animation
Glad to present the logo animation for Gentle Gemini.
Animated logo by us.
I used easy stroke effect and alpha matte with easing to create this logo reveal

Contact us if you need logo animation : graphbea@gmail.com :)
Thanks

