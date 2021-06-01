Website Header

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Dribbblers, hope you are having a good week :)
I am working on re-vamping my website, and here is a shot of the header elements. I am hoping to portray my skills in SaaS and building scalable components from the get-go of the website.
What do you guys think of this design? Let me know in the comments and if you like it, don't forget to hit the "L" button :)