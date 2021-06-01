Santorini Website Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
The most affected domain this year has been the Travel Industry. People who loved to travel were forced to stay at home. So we came up with a design concept for the people who love to travel and people who had plans to travel but couldn’t. By this design concept, we want to take you guys on a journey to Santorini and give you a blissful experience through this design.