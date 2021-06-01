iPhone 12 Pro Web Design Cooncept

Trending designs to inspire you
Introducing the beast phone of the year - the #apple #iphone12pro
We did the landing page re-design for the iPhone 12 pro in our way keeping the minimalistic nature of the apple website in mind.
we hope that you like the concept and let us know what do you think about this in the comments.