Bekeri Khari-Bousso

Identity Badge

Bekeri Khari-Bousso
Bekeri Khari-Bousso
  • Save
Identity Badge identity design idenity badge typography digital art lineart illustration branding logo
Download color palette

So I noticed that I needed to expand on my identity and branding, believed that adding this badge graphic for my profile pg can help. I know the field that I want to get into is small and competitive but as the badge states I'm "Always marchin & never settling".

Bekeri Khari-Bousso
Bekeri Khari-Bousso
UP & UNDER. SWISH.

More by Bekeri Khari-Bousso

View profile
    • Like