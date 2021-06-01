Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
247 Worship (Spotify custom playlist artwork)

247 Worship (Spotify custom playlist artwork) unsplash album cover spotify cover photoshop design
This is a custom Spotify playlist artwork I made for one of my public playlists on Spotify. This is more like a hobby to me and at the same time, I'm trying to build up portfolio by doing small projects such as this design.

**I used Unsplash for the background. All credits goes to the creator & Unsplash.**

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
