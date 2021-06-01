247 Worship (Spotify custom playlist artwork)

Trending designs to inspire you
This is a custom Spotify playlist artwork I made for one of my public playlists on Spotify. This is more like a hobby to me and at the same time, I'm trying to build up portfolio by doing small projects such as this design.
**I used Unsplash for the background. All credits goes to the creator & Unsplash.**