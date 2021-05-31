Guerilla Gardening A-Z Series

Trending designs to inspire you
I used Procreate to make this illustration. A seed bomb is seeds enclosed in a shell made of compost and clay which helps them germinate safely instead of drying out or being eaten by various pests.