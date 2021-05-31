Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Geeta Sadashivan

Guerilla Gardening A-Z Series

Geeta Sadashivan
Geeta Sadashivan
Guerilla Gardening A-Z Series
I used Procreate to make this illustration. A seed bomb is seeds enclosed in a shell made of compost and clay which helps them germinate safely instead of drying out or being eaten by various pests.

Posted on May 31, 2021
Geeta Sadashivan
Geeta Sadashivan

