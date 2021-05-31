Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Geeta Sadashivan

Guerilla Gardening A-Z Series

This illustration was made in Procreate. It is a conceptual illustration about a core objective of guerilla gardening, which is to motivate and inspire city dwellers to take ownership of their environment.

Posted on May 31, 2021
