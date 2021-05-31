Trending designs to inspire you
This was actually an accidental piece. I made a painting which I was not happy with but when I turned the page over, the alcohol ink that had run off the page went underneath and formed this really cool image which I think looks like a coral reef under the sea, with the negative space in the middle showing the darkness of the deep ocean.