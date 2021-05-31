Bryony Dique

Under the Sea

Under the Sea alcohol ink on yupo yupo alcohol ink art painting marine life marine fish under the sea sea coral reef coral
This was actually an accidental piece. I made a painting which I was not happy with but when I turned the page over, the alcohol ink that had run off the page went underneath and formed this really cool image which I think looks like a coral reef under the sea, with the negative space in the middle showing the darkness of the deep ocean.

