Dog Portrait - Kiki

This is a painting of a pet dog in gouache, on 300gsm, 140lb hot pressed watercolour paper.

He is a commission piece given as a gift to a loved one for a special occasion.

I used several photos from the owner as a reference. I started with a brief sketch to get the proportions and placement of the main features, did a base layer of a light colour, and then added layers of different colour to add depth and different shades to the fur.

