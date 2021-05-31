Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dog Portrait - Kiki

Dog Portrait - Kiki blue eyes portrait dog portrait dog acrylic fur painting painted paint gouache painting gouache art animals animal
This is a painting of a pet dog in gouache, on 300gsm, 140lb hot pressed watercolour paper.

He is a commission piece given as a gift to a loved one for a special occasion.

I used several photos from the owner as a reference. I started with a brief sketch to get the proportions and placement of the main features, did a base layer of a light colour, and then added layers of different colour to add depth and different shades to the fur.

Please see @properartsy on IG and FB, or visit www.properartsy.com for more.

