Dog Portrait - Kiki

This is a painting of a pet dog in gouache, on 300gsm, 140lb hot pressed watercolour paper.
He is a commission piece given as a gift to a loved one for a special occasion.
I used several photos from the owner as a reference. I started with a brief sketch to get the proportions and placement of the main features, did a base layer of a light colour, and then added layers of different colour to add depth and different shades to the fur.
Please see @properartsy on IG and FB, or visit www.properartsy.com for more.