Personal Portfolio

I designed and developed this portfolio site for the worst client ever (me). It was a labor of love and I felt that simplicity was the way to go also.

Clients have the ability to click on each of the images in the carousel and that will lead right to the staged site itself. This was great so then my visitors can see the designs they like and also interact with them in full-browser mode.

I'm quite proud as this was a long time coming 🥳 I have been working as a full time UI/UX designer and Webflow dev for over a year now and just finally found the time to build out my site.

Check out the live site here:

https://www.chriskramer.studio/