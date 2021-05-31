Geeta Sadashivan

Guerilla Gardening A-Z Series

Guerilla Gardening A-Z Series
This illustration was made in Procreate. It represents the problem of littering in cities, where bare ground under trees is often used to dump paper, food leftovers, cans, bottles, and other rubbish.

Posted on May 31, 2021
