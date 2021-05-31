Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For this calligraphy assignment I had to reproduce a manuscript page. Using 1 1/2 bras nib. Not sure were this manuscript came from. We had to choose from a selection form. I think it came out ok.