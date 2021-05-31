Dan Alan

Nalyd | Logo Design

Dan Alan
Dan Alan
Hire Me
  • Save
Nalyd | Logo Design vector minimal logo design icon design graphic designer graphic design dj logo dj logo branding
Nalyd | Logo Design vector minimal logo design icon design graphic designer graphic design dj logo dj logo branding
Nalyd | Logo Design vector minimal logo design icon design graphic designer graphic design dj logo dj logo branding
Download color palette
  1. nalyd1.png
  2. nalyd2.png
  3. nalyd3.png

Logo design for my boy Nalyd! Nalyd is a music producer from Quebec, Canada! Check him out!

Type inspired by Planet Kosmos.

Interested in working together? Shoot me an email at hi@danalan.ca

Instagram
Website

Dan Alan
Dan Alan
Freelance Brand Identity Designer from Canada 🤙
Hire Me

More by Dan Alan

View profile
    • Like