Finance Management — Animated Mobile App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi friends,
Sharing some new work on the design and development of the app I did for PF Manager. Here I present 3 screens - Home, History, Contacts.
About Project
An all-in-one workflow solution to verify your customers’ identities, streamline a KYC on-boarding process and manage the entire customer lifecycle.
All the best,
Vlad
———
I'm currently available for new projects: alipov.design@gmail.com
Follow me:
Behance | Instagram
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.