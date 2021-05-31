V. Alipov

Finance Management — Animated Mobile App

Finance Management — Animated Mobile App animation ios dark theme dark white credit contacts money transaction bank card credit card finance app fintech finance mobile design mobile ui mobile app app design
Download color palette
  1. Sketch - Big Sur UI Animation.mp4
  2. shot-white.png
  3. shot-black.png

Hi friends,

Sharing some new work on the design and development of the app I did for PF Manager. Here I present 3 screens - Home, History, Contacts.

About Project
An all-in-one workflow solution to verify your customers’ identities, streamline a KYC on-boarding process and manage the entire customer lifecycle.

All the best,
Vlad

———

I'm currently available for new projects: alipov.design@gmail.com

Follow me:
Behance | Instagram

