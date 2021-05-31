Logo Design - UI Design

Matteo Marzagalli

Hi guys, today I tried to design a logo for a design studio.
(100 Days UI Challenge #052)

Feel free to leave a feedback in the comments!
You can also find some of my works here: https://www.behance.net/matteoguerebc3

