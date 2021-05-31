Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Agata Musiał

IDB - What If We

Agata Musiał
Agata Musiał
  • Save
IDB - What If We illustration design animation motion design motion
Download color palette

It was such a privilege to work with Igor+Valentine studio on this video for Inter-American Development Bank!

Check out the full video here: https://vimeo.com/523827057

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2021
Agata Musiał
Agata Musiał

More by Agata Musiał

View profile
    • Like