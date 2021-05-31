Hey! 👋🏻

Today I want to present you a concept for the Turan app.

What is this app? 🤔 This is a crypto wallet with the ability to buy, exchange and sell cryptocurrency.

The main request of the customer was to make the application intuitive with a modern design. 👩🏻‍💻

It was decided to resort to such a color scheme, which will make it easy to distinguish each cryptocurrency on its own chart 📊, the solution is in two color themes - light and dark. Minimalistic but visually clear icons add airiness to the screen without burdening it with unnecessary elements.

It will be interesting to hear your thoughts on this concept! 👀