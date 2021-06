Hey! ๐Ÿ‘‹๐Ÿป

Today I want to present you a concept for the Turan app.

What is this app? ๐Ÿค” This is a crypto wallet with the ability to buy, exchange and sell cryptocurrency.

The main request of the customer was to make the application intuitive with a modern design. ๐Ÿ‘ฉ๐Ÿปโ€๐Ÿ’ป

It was decided to resort to such a color scheme, which will make it easy to distinguish each cryptocurrency on its own chart ๐Ÿ“Š, the solution is in two color themes - light and dark. Minimalistic but visually clear icons add airiness to the screen without burdening it with unnecessary elements.

It will be interesting to hear your thoughts on this concept! ๐Ÿ‘€