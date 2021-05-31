Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
"Jungle Vibes" - Animation with sound (NFT)

Hi beautiful people ✨
Sorry for the long radio silence but I have kept very busy lately... Super happy to present you with my newer piece of work which is a collaboration with artist Holly.

It is currently minted on SuperRare 💎
Happy bidding 🚀

https://superrare.co/artwork-v2/jungle-vibes-24999

Vector Artist ✨ &_Graphic Designer
