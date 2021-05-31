Boyko

B for 36daysoftype

B for 36daysoftype b letter letter teamwork alphabet lettering typography 36daysoftype
Take a look at our version of B prepared for 36daysoftype project.
Here we tried to express the team spirit, task management and group decision making so our choice of the letter was deliberate. Soft lines, brand colors and friendly characters helped to find the solution 👌

Posted on May 31, 2021
