Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gaurav Uvaraj

All Football - redesign

Gaurav Uvaraj
Gaurav Uvaraj
  • Save
All Football - redesign barcelona barca green mobileapp football app redesign allfootball football figma dribbble uiux ui design ui
Download color palette

The All football apps layout is all clustered and untidy since I use that app a lot I thought how about making the app look clean without losing its features, so I did this redesign.

Leave your comments if you have something to say😌

If you like my work follow me.
Behance.com/gauravuvaraj
Instagram - gaurav_.design

If you like to hire me →→ @gauravsu0610@gmail.com

Gaurav Uvaraj
Gaurav Uvaraj

More by Gaurav Uvaraj

View profile
    • Like