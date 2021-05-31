Animated Arc Slider Chart Control

Trending designs to inspire you
A six-state draggable and tappable slider I came up with as part of an Adobe XD Creative Challenge project.
While sexy, there’s also practical use case here: On compact screens, it can be challenging to have a perfectly horizontal slider that A) fits all of its content while B) still keeping each option accessibly legible and interactive.
An “arc” shape can help solve this by taking advantage of vertical and horizontal space.