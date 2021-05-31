Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Flower Delivery Mobile App Animation

Hi everyone!

I'm super excited to join the great Dribbble community and post my first shot here! 🙌

I am learning motion design and I've recently joined Zajno Crew where I keep upgrading my skill, practicing and experimenting.

What you see above is a flower delivery mobile app designed by Vlad from Zajno. My task was to add some life and magic to it creating a sleek mobile app animation with smooth transitions.

The mobile app is designed to make the experience of ordering flowers as easy and delightful as possible. Vlad focused on creating a minimalistic, clean and user-friendly design with accents on bright photos of flowers and a cute 3D visual by Roman3dart. The idea was to make the mobile app look as stylish and lush as the bouquets they make.

I would love to hear some feedback from you guys so do let me know what you think!

