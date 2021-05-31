Flower Delivery Mobile App Animation

Hi everyone!

I'm super excited to join the great Dribbble community and post my first shot here! 🙌

I am learning motion design and I've recently joined Zajno Crew where I keep upgrading my skill, practicing and experimenting.

What you see above is a flower delivery mobile app designed by Vlad from Zajno. My task was to add some life and magic to it creating a sleek mobile app animation with smooth transitions.

The mobile app is designed to make the experience of ordering flowers as easy and delightful as possible. Vlad focused on creating a minimalistic, clean and user-friendly design with accents on bright photos of flowers and a cute 3D visual by Roman3dart. The idea was to make the mobile app look as stylish and lush as the bouquets they make.

I would love to hear some feedback from you guys so do let me know what you think!

Press "L" to show some love!

