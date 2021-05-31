Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
CREDITCARD CHECKOUT

CREDITCARD CHECKOUT icon ui ux dailyuichallenge figma dailyui app typography minimal design
UI DESIGN
CREDITCARD CHECKOUT: Concept "Buying t-shirt in pine tees app using a credit card to checkout

COLORS
yellow: Happiness and positivity
red : Action to cancel
blue: Trust to pay

TOOLS : Figma

Posted on May 31, 2021
