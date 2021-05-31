Trending designs to inspire you
Browser extension. 🌍
No long ago, I modified a New Tab chrome extension for inspirational quotes and I tried to make it mine.
I added a digital clock and the image background changes everyday. The design is clean & minimal.
Here's the changes I made: https://github.com/bydaviex/daily-motivation