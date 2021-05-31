Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Katagiri - Handwritten Font

Katagiri is a lovely and relaxed handwritten font. It is PUA encoded which means you can access all of the glyphs and swashes with ease! it has a gentle and beautiful flow, and as a result it will elevate each of the designs you wish to create!

Download Here:
https://fontbundles.net/lemonthe/1395775-katagiri-handwritten-font

Posted on May 31, 2021
