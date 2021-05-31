Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lyvly — Website

Magda Krejer for tonik
Lyvly — Website
Some time ago we enjoyed working on an extraordinary project - Lyvly.
Lyvly is a platform helping Londoners find the best place for living. They offer beautiful spaces with perfect housemates and none of the particular home-sharing hassle. Sounds great right?

Would you like to see what was part of our job?💡

Eye-catching, useful, and playful UI design. We worked with branding delivered by Manifestos Studio.

Webflow development - our job was to deliver the final project made by the Webflow tool.

Check it live! 👉 www.lyvly.uk

Posted on May 31, 2021
