Lyvly — Website

Hello👋
Some time ago we enjoyed working on an extraordinary project - Lyvly.
Lyvly is a platform helping Londoners find the best place for living. They offer beautiful spaces with perfect housemates and none of the particular home-sharing hassle. Sounds great right?
Would you like to see what was part of our job?💡
Eye-catching, useful, and playful UI design. We worked with branding delivered by Manifestos Studio.
Webflow development - our job was to deliver the final project made by the Webflow tool.
Check it live! 👉 www.lyvly.uk
