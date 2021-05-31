Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Aditya Sahoo

Tours Mobile App Design

Aditya Sahoo
Aditya Sahoo
Tours Mobile App Design uidesign mobile app minimal uiux illustration app dashboard website web glassmorphism ui creative travel apps travel app adobe xd interface onboarding splash search
Hey, Dribbblers!
Wanna some new shots? I just designed a new one — Tours Mobile App

I would like to show you the concept of a travel app.With this app, travelers can find new adventures and book interesting and exciting excursions and tours.

Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Email me at adityaksahoo12@gmail.com

And give a follow https://www.instagram.com/theuiface/

Aditya Sahoo
Aditya Sahoo

