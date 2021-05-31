Aditya Bhargava

Landing page design for a Lead Management Solution

Designed this landing page for a SaaS product which offers Lead Management Solutions. The aim was to provide maximum information about the product via this landing page. This page also works great as the Google ads landing page.
Check the live page here : http://vleads.in/
