Website UI Design for SaaS company

saas landing page saas website branding landing page design website uxdesign ui design
Designed this landing page for minavo.in, keeping in mind their branding specs and showcasing their SaaS solutions.
Check the live Website on
https://minavo.in/
Check the second page design on :
https://minavo.in/partner.php
Designed individually by Aditya Bhargava for Minavo Telecom Networks Pvt Ltd.
Follow my Tutorials on Youtube :https://www.youtube.com/c/GraphicWorkers
Connect with me via Mail at : aditya173@gmail.com

