Click Clock App

It is a clock application which has the following features like timer, world clock, alarm, stopwatch and bedtime reminder.

Font style : Rajdhani

Colors used : C4C4C4 (Grey), 00ADB5 (Blue), FFFFFF (White), 1E2633, 0F121B(Dark Grey), 000000 (Black)

Credits :
Icons : Nounproject
Image : Pixabay

Tools used : Figma

