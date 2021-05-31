Dooring Transportation App Design

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hi Everyone, this is App design by me RexDev Pixel , Project From PT.Antroposh Digital Indonesia with CV. Digital Pixel Space Creative, I Use Figma For Design The App and for Front-End App I Use Flutter to Create Design The App Like Design from Figma, and yeah all same like figma , and i can change Figma Design To Front-End App Design Using Flutter.
My Jobs for this Project not just App Design And Front-End App
I Do Some Back-End System and i am not work alone.
I work With Team .
Firman Justio (Back-End)
Sceva Pratama (Back-End)
Raihan (Front-End)
Me (Leader Project)
So If You Want to Try this app you can Download On Play Store with key "Dooring" and On App Store with Key "Dooring"