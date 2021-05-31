Free Handmade Heart Cliparts

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Free Handmade Heart Clipart is a beautiful and cute collection of hearts cliparts for your forthcoming projects. It contains AI, EPS, SVG, DXF and PNG with a transparent background, and JPEG image with a white background. You can use this to create wedding designs, greeting cards, mood boards, universal, posters, postcards, monograms, invitations or decor, birthday cards, modern nursery art, logo designs, scrap booking, stickers, t-shirts, wall art, web design, or any other lovely projects you are working on.
