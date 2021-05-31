The inspiration for my set of floral ornaments was oriental motifs, Indian patterns, and kalamkari.

This set consists of hand-drawn intertwining flower branches, flowers, and floral elements that can be easily added to your design.

The collection is perfect for wallpaper design, fabric prints, scarfs, wedding invitations and decorations, gift wrapping paper, and much more.

This vector set includes:

14 seamless patterns : 14 - EPS files, 14 - JPG files (3600x3600 px), 14 PNG files patterns in hi-res 3600x3600 px (with transparent background), 300 dpi.

7 compositions and 12 frames: 20 - EPS files, 3 JPG- files, 23 - PNG files (with transparent background), 300 dpi.

16 floral elements : 1 EPS file, 16 PNG files in hi-res (with transparent background), 300 dpi.

4 seamless borders: 1 EPS file, 4 PNG files in hi-res (with transparent background), 300 dpi.

BONUS: 6 pattern brushes - 1 AI file (for Adobe Illustrator).

https://creativemarket.com/irm444/6182486-FLORAL-ORNAMENTS.-Vector-Set.?u=irm444