Melt Sierpinski and Noise Experiments

Melt Sierpinski and Noise Experiments abstract generative javascript
https://www.dwitter.net/d/22858

s=(a,b,p)=>b*(p*=p*(3-2*p))+a-a*p
r=X=>C(X&Y)
l=_=>s(r(X),r(X+1),X%1)
for(i=2e3;X=--i/40;x.fillRect(i,t*99-n*9,3,n))n=s(l(Y=t*3),l(Y++),Y%1)

Posted on May 31, 2021
