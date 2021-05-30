Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
TALA

Businessman champion award winner with cup trophy illustration

TALA
TALA
  • Save
Businessman champion award winner with cup trophy illustration award goal strategy win trophy winner successful up first victory start startup
Download color palette

More by 200dgr: uplabs.com/200degrees  businessman champion award winner with cup trophy successful illustration. startup launch and investment venture concept. teamwork metaphor flat design web landing page or mobile website ZIP File Includes: AI | EPS | SVG | PNG 100% Vector - Editable Shape and Color Hand drawn icon illustrations can be used as in UI Design, textile, graphic, fabric, surface designs

View all tags
Posted on May 30, 2021
TALA
TALA

More by TALA

View profile
    • Like