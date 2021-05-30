Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anthony

Exchange illustrations

Anthony
Anthony
Hire Me
  • Save
Exchange illustrations ui typography illustration
Download color palette

Good morning, everyone. This is a group of illustration design I made for the fire coin activity page: "people's exchange". The illustration packaging uses web page decoration and typesetting. Thank you for your love!
_
I hope you like it and feel free to comment and provide feedback. thank you!
----------------------------------------------
Contact me and Skype: cdc4816@163.com
More About Me
instagram | Behance | Anthony

View all tags
Posted on May 30, 2021
Anthony
Anthony
Hi, I'm a UX designer, focusing on UI & illustration
Hire Me

More by Anthony

View profile
    • Like