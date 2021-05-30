Shreya Patel

Work From Home

Work From Home illustration figma design figmadesign design uidesign uidailychallenge ui uidaily designer
Designed a Work From Home Illustration. Inspired from everyone who is doing their part for the society by staying in and working from home during this hard times.

